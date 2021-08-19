Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 246,033 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.96% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $1,143,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

