Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $715,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $12.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

