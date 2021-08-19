Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $7.17 Billion Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,909 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.23% of MercadoLibre worth $7,169,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,776.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,228. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,586.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35,682.60 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.