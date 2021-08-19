Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

