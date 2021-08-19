Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $209.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

