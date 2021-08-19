Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 355.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

