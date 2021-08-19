Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

