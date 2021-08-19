Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

