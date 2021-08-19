Balancer (BAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $65.22 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $188.27 million and approximately $65.22 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $27.11 or 0.00058420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.57 or 0.00858805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00105535 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.