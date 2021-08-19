Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $194.06 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.