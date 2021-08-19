Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 68.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $190.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.75. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

