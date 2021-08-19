Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 3,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Infinera were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,714 shares of company stock worth $2,130,604 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

