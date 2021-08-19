bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $33.63 on Major Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $605,366.96 and $806,392.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.63 or 0.00075625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

