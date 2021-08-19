Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

