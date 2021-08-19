Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.