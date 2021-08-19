Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
