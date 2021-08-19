Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.