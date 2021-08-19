Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

BTDPY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.32. 4,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

