Barrington Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
