Barrington Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.