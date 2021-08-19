Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $743.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

