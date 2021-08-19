Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $5.89 on Thursday, reaching $65.33. 501,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,197. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

