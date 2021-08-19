Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE BBWI traded up $6.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

