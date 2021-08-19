Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 2,111,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.