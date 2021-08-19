Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.51. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

