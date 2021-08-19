Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

BAYRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.