BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 960 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

