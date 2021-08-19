BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 218 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.71. 2,902,547 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.