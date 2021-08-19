BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.33. 662,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

