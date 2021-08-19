BCGM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 3.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

FMB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,507. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51.

