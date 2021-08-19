Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $10,352.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00021741 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

