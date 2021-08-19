Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 3.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of DexCom worth $88,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $505.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $527.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

