Beaxy (BXY) Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $73.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00849985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00103026 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

