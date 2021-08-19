BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 7%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $269.64 and last traded at $269.64. Approximately 9,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 267,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.46.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,241,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.