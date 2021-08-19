Bell Bank Sells 20,838 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $183.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

