Bell Bank Sells 374 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,866,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $100.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.71.

