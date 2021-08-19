Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNCHF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.36.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
