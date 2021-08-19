Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Update

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 921,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,366.0 days.
BXRBF stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.