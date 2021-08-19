Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

XAIR stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.52.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

