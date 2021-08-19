Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 225.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.