BHP Group (BHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

BHP Group (LON:BHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,145.50 ($28.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,218.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £108.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.