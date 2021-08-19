BiFi (BIFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.15 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $24.15 million and $12.14 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 667% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00312898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00045074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

