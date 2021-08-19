BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.75.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,359,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,750,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

