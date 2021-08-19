Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $296,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.98. 26,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,301. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

