BitcoinHD (BHD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00004550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.39 or 1.00159502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00896880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

