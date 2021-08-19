BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $5,165.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00313593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00133966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

