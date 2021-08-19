BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.01.

NYSE:BJ opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

