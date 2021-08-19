Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $330.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.