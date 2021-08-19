Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:BKI opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

