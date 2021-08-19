BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.