BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRWM stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday, hitting GBX 573 ($7.49). 718,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,754. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 608.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

