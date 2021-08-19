BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BRWM stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday, hitting GBX 573 ($7.49). 718,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,754. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 378.33 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 608.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.
