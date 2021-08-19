BLink (BLINK) Market Capitalization Tops $7.03 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. BLink has a market cap of $7.03 million and $324,100.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00862164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00104867 BTC.

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,382 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

